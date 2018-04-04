Mariners' Ryon Healy: Out of lineup Wednesday
Healy is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Healy will head to the bench in favor of Daniel Vogelbach, who will play first base and bat sixth in the order. Through four appearances thus far in the regular season, Healy has gone just 1-for-14 at the plate.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Likely to be starter for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Solid in first two games•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Returns to game action•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Likely to play in game over weekend•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Nearing return to action•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Hits off tee Saturday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...