Healy is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Healy will head to the bench in favor of Daniel Vogelbach, who will play first base and bat sixth in the order. Through four appearances thus far in the regular season, Healy has gone just 1-for-14 at the plate.

