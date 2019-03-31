Healy went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Healy came into the game with a 1-for-15 career tally against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but he broke out of that funk with his pair of two-baggers. The 27-year-old has opened the season on a tear, hitting safely in the first five games of the campaign and already compiling seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two home runs).