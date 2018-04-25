Mariners' Ryon Healy: Plays two more games at Double-A
Healy (ankle) went 2-for-8 with two RBI and a walk over his Monday and Tuesday rehab games with Double-A Arkansas.
The recovering infielder has now played in three straight games, seemingly proving the fitness of his ankle. Having participated in four contests overall with the Travelers, Healy could potentially be activated at any point, as the 15 at-bats he's logged might be deemed sufficient for him to have gotten his timing back.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Continues hitting in second rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Slugs three-run homer in first rehab game•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Off to Double-A Arkansas for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Continues running Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Runs sprints Monday•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...