Healy (ankle) went 2-for-8 with two RBI and a walk over his Monday and Tuesday rehab games with Double-A Arkansas.

The recovering infielder has now played in three straight games, seemingly proving the fitness of his ankle. Having participated in four contests overall with the Travelers, Healy could potentially be activated at any point, as the 15 at-bats he's logged might be deemed sufficient for him to have gotten his timing back.