Healy went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

Healy knocked an RBI single early in the game before sending it to extras with his solo blast off Hector Rondon in the ninth inning. The first baseman is up to 22 long balls and 59 RBI this season despite a disappointing .239 batting average in 377 at-bats.