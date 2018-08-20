Mariners' Ryon Healy: Produces again in loss
Healy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
As was the case in Friday's series opener, Healy was one of the few Mariners to do anything of note offensively in a lopsided loss. The slugger has been on a much-needed hot streak of late, going 9-for-26 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and three runs over his last seven games.
