Mariners' Ryon Healy: Progresses to cage work
Healy (back) was able to take swings in the batting cage Saturday and could progress to a full batting practice Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It's a quick and notable step forward for Healy in his rehab, given that he still wasn't swinging a bat as recently as Friday. If Healy is able to participate in and get through Monday's batting practice without setbacks, he could be headed for a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
