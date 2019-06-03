Healy (back) was able to take swings in the batting cage Saturday and could progress to a full batting practice Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's a quick and notable step forward for Healy in his rehab, given that he still wasn't swinging a bat as recently as Friday. If Healy is able to participate in and get through Monday's batting practice without setbacks, he could be headed for a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.