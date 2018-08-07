Healy went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Monday in the win over Texas.

Healy broke a 3-3 tie in the 12th inning by hitting an RBI single to left field, scoring Mitch Haniger on the play. Healy sits with 21 homers and 56 RBI through 94 games this season, although his last homer dates back to July 25 (12 games). The 26-year-old first baseman is batting just .238 after posting a .271 average a season ago.