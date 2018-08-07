Mariners' Ryon Healy: Records 11th double
Healy went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Monday in the win over Texas.
Healy broke a 3-3 tie in the 12th inning by hitting an RBI single to left field, scoring Mitch Haniger on the play. Healy sits with 21 homers and 56 RBI through 94 games this season, although his last homer dates back to July 25 (12 games). The 26-year-old first baseman is batting just .238 after posting a .271 average a season ago.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...