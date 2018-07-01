Healy went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Royals.

Healy launched his 16th home run of the season off Jason Hammel in the second inning. Half of his home runs for the season came in June, which helped him raise his slashline significantly throughout the month. Despite not getting much attention, he could threaten to reach the 30 homer plateau for the first time in his career.