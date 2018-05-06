Healy went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Angels.

Healy started the game 0-for-3 but bounced back with two timely hits for the Mariners, including the walk-off single in the 11th inning. He's been inconsistent since returning from an ankle injury, but does have at least one hit in eight of last 10 games. His inability to reach base -- he has a career .310 on-base percentage -- and placement low in the Mariners batting order limit his fantasy appeal, but he has shown plenty of ability provide power and is now slugging .482 through 58 at-bats this season.