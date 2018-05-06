Mariners' Ryon Healy: Records three-hit game
Healy went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Angels.
Healy started the game 0-for-3 but bounced back with two timely hits for the Mariners, including the walk-off single in the 11th inning. He's been inconsistent since returning from an ankle injury, but does have at least one hit in eight of last 10 games. His inability to reach base -- he has a career .310 on-base percentage -- and placement low in the Mariners batting order limit his fantasy appeal, but he has shown plenty of ability provide power and is now slugging .482 through 58 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Homer barrage continues Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Slugs pair of homers Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Hits first home run•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Singles in return from DL•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: To be reinstated this weekend•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....