Healy went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run in Friday's win over the Angels.

It was a good performance for Healy who brought his RBI count up to 73 on the evening to go with 24 homers. While he hasn't had a multi-hit game since Sep. 1, he's had at least one hit in three of the past five games as he looks to start showing more power over the weekend against the Angels.