Healy is hitting .412 (14-for-34) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, a walk and four runs across the 35 plate appearances encompassing his last nine games.

Healy's line has been under his career norms for the majority of the season, but the 26-year-old slugger may finally be hitting his stride in the latter stages of the season. Healy's current hot stretch includes three consecutive multi-hit efforts, and he's accomplished the feat in seven August games overall. While Healy has managed to make strong contributions on the power front -- his 23 home runs rank second only to Nelson Cruz on the team -- a period of sustained hitting for average would be of significant value to both fantasy owners and the Mariners during their postseason push.