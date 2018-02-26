Healy (hand) is scheduled to do some defensive work Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy is set to take grounders for the first time since undergoing hand surgery earlier in the month. While the 26-year-old still isn't able to hit, he continues to progress on schedule and remains hopeful for Opening Day. His timetable should clear up as he continues to work through his rehab.

