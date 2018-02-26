Mariners' Ryon Healy: Resumes defensive work
Healy (hand) is scheduled to do some defensive work Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy is set to take grounders for the first time since undergoing hand surgery earlier in the month. While the 26-year-old still isn't able to hit, he continues to progress on schedule and remains hopeful for Opening Day. His timetable should clear up as he continues to work through his rehab.
More News
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...