Healy (back) will resume baseball activities Thursday but is expected to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy is technically eligible for activation Friday after going on the injured list May 21, but he's likely weeks away from game action. The fact he'll resume some on-field work Thursday is certainly encouraging, although it will be important to monitor how his inflamed lower back responds to the increase in activity.