Mariners' Ryon Healy: Returning to action Friday
Healy (hamstring) will serve as designated hitter and bat fifth in Friday's exhibition game against the NC Dinos, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Healy missed a couple days after being a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to hamstring tightness, but his quick return confirms the injury as minor. The 27-year-old will be competing for playing time at first base with Jay Bruce and is also an option at third base behind Kyle Seager.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Remains out with sore hamstring•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Scratched due to hamstring issue•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Records two RBI in win•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Timely single in win•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Wielding red-hot bat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.