Healy (hamstring) will serve as designated hitter and bat fifth in Friday's exhibition game against the NC Dinos, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy missed a couple days after being a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to hamstring tightness, but his quick return confirms the injury as minor. The 27-year-old will be competing for playing time at first base with Jay Bruce and is also an option at third base behind Kyle Seager.