Mariners' Ryon Healy: Returns to game action
Healy (hand) is playing first base and hitting cleanup in a split-squad game Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
As expected, Healy is back in game action this weekend, which should give him plenty of time to get his timing down in time for Opening Day. He projects to be the Mariners' everyday first baseman but is unlikely to hit in the heart of the order unless the team is dealing with injuries.
