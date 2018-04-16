Healy (ankle) participated in running exercises Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Although it's a good sign that Healy was able to participate in running drills, his range of movement was limited to sprints, as he didn't take any turns on his sprained ankle. It remains unclear when he'll be able to come off the DL, but a more definitive timeframe should be known as his level of activity increases.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories