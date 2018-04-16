Mariners' Ryon Healy: Runs sprints Monday
Healy (ankle) participated in running exercises Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Although it's a good sign that Healy was able to participate in running drills, his range of movement was limited to sprints, as he didn't take any turns on his sprained ankle. It remains unclear when he'll be able to come off the DL, but a more definitive timeframe should be known as his level of activity increases.
