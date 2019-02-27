Healy was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against Cleveland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The reason for the scratch is not yet clear. Daniel Vogelbach will move to first base from the designated hitter spot, with Omar Narvaez taking Healy's spot in the lineup to get some extra at-bats as the designated hitter.

