Healy went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers, lowering his average to .056 over his first 19 plate appearances.

A nightmarish start continues for the offseason acquisition, one that's seen him notch just a hit and a walk over five starts to open 2018. Healy did endure an injury-shortened spring training due to offseason hand surgery, and the season-opening slump could thus largely be a byproduct of a lack of sufficient reps in live action leading up to Opening Day.