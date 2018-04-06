Mariners' Ryon Healy: Season-opening malaise persists Thursday
Healy went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers, lowering his average to .056 over his first 19 plate appearances.
A nightmarish start continues for the offseason acquisition, one that's seen him notch just a hit and a walk over five starts to open 2018. Healy did endure an injury-shortened spring training due to offseason hand surgery, and the season-opening slump could thus largely be a byproduct of a lack of sufficient reps in live action leading up to Opening Day.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Likely to be starter for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Solid in first two games•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Returns to game action•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Likely to play in game over weekend•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Nearing return to action•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...