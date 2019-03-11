Healy is seeing time at third base in the wake of Kyle Seager's wrist injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He was going to get a look there anyway," manager Scott Servais said. "Obviously, this creates some more playing time for him -- and certainly Ryon has played quite a few games at third base in the big leagues. I know he hasn't done it in a while, but it's not like you're putting somebody over there [who has] never been over there."

Seager hurt his wrist Friday while diving for a ball in a loss to the Cubs, and Johns reports the veteran third baseman is likely headed to the injured list as early as Monday. One man's misfortune could be another's gain, however, as Healy, who was increasingly getting squeezed out of both the first base and designated hitter jobs by Edwin Encarnacion and Daniel Vogelbach, respectively, is getting an audition at the hot corner in anticipation of an extended Seager absence. The 27-year-old started at third base in both Saturday's and Sunday's games without many chances, but he does bring experience at the position after having logged 103 games there for the Athletics over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Other candidates include Kris Negron and Dylan Moore, but given the 24 home runs and 73 RBI that Healy contributed in 2018, there's plenty of incentive to keep his bat in the lineup.