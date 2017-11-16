Mariners' Ryon Healy: Sent to Mariners
Healy was traded to the Mariners in exchange for Emilio Pagan and Alexander Campos.
Healy is coming off a solid sophomore campaign during which he compiled a .271/.302/.451 line with 25 homers and 78 RBI in 149 games with the Athletics. He's proven a capable hitter major-league hitter over the past two years, hitting .282 with a .788 OPS in 221 games. Given the departure of Danny Valencia and Yonder Alonso -- and the struggles of Daniel Vogelbach last year -- Healy figures to have the inside track at winning the starting job at first base for Seattle next season. The 25-year-old also has the ability to play third base, though he likely won't see many starts there behind Kyle Seager.
