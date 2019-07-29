Mariners' Ryon Healy: Set to visit specialist
Healy (back) will visit a hip specialist Monday with the hope of gleaning more information about the setback he experienced in his rehab program earlier this month, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.
Healy landed on the 10-day injured list back in late May with what was initially labeled as a lower-back inflammation. The injury proved to be more significant than the Mariners believed, as Healy required an epidural injection in mid-June to address the pain he was experiencing. Healy was then cleared to resume baseball activities just under two weeks ago, but was quickly shut down after experiencing hip discomfort, which he believes is linked to the back injury. The visit with the specialist should provide more clarity on the matter while also giving Healy a better idea regarding when he might be ready to start working out again.
