Mariners' Ryon Healy: Sheds walking boot Tuesday
Healy (ankle) stopped using a walking boot Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
While a potential return date has yet to be announced, Healy seems to be making progress as he managed to shed his walking boot just a day after being placed on the DL. Until Healy is cleared to return, Daniel Vogelbach and Taylor Motter are expected to split time at first base.
