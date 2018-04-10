Healy (ankle) stopped using a walking boot Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

While a potential return date has yet to be announced, Healy seems to be making progress as he managed to shed his walking boot just a day after being placed on the DL. Until Healy is cleared to return, Daniel Vogelbach and Taylor Motter are expected to split time at first base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories