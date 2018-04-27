Mariners' Ryon Healy: Singles in return from DL
Healy (ankle) went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Indians on Thursday.
Healy worked out of the bottom of the order in his return from a 16-game absence, crossing the plate with the first run of the night on Dee Gordon's third-inning triple. Healy was off to a dreadful start before his injury, hitting .091 over his first six games. Now apparently at full health, he'll look to progressively rediscover the form he displayed over his first two seasons in Oakland.
