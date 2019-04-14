Mariners' Ryon Healy: Sitting out Sunday
Healy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy will head to the bench for the first time all season as manager Scott Servais rolls with Dylan Moore at third base. The day of rest could prove useful for Healy, who went hitless in seven at-bats during the first two games of the series to drop his average to .250 for the season.
