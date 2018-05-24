Mariners' Ryon Healy: Situated on bench Thursday
Healy is out of the lineup Thursday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Healy will head to the bench for the first time since returning from an ankle injury near the end of April. The first baseman hit a solid .283/.317/.576 with eight homers and 16 RBI over that 25-game stretch. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base and hit sixth in his place.
