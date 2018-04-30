Healy went 3-for-4 with a double, two homers and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Indians.

Healy roped a run-scoring double in the second inning, slugged a solo shot in the sixth and recorded his fifth career multi-homer game with a two-run shot in the eighth inning Sunday. The first baseman has now gone deep in back-to-back games and is sporting a .211/.231/.500 slash line through his first 39 plate appearances this season.