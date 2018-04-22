Mariners' Ryon Healy: Slugs three-run homer in first rehab game
Healy (ankle) went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in his first rehab game for Double-A Arkansas on Friday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
He knocked in four runs overall in what was a highly encouraging outing. The 26-year-old Healy is expected to join the Mariners at some point during their current road trip, which concludes on April 29.
