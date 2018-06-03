Mariners' Ryon Healy: Smacks homer in Saturday's win
Healy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Rays on Saturday.
Healy got hold of a Wilmer Font changeup in the sixth inning and launched it 367 feet into the left-field bleachers to close out the scoring on the night. The 26-year-old hadn't homered since May 15, a 16-game stretch that served as his longest power outage of the season. Factoring in Saturday's production, Healy has reached safely in six of his last seven games, but his round tripper against the Rays served as only his second extra-base hit during that stretch.
