Mariners' Ryon Healy: Solid in first two games
Healy is 1-for-5 with an RBI double, a walk and two runs over his first two games of spring training following a delayed debut caused by surgery to his right hand.
Healy made a particularly strong impression in his Saturday debut against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports, as he also cracked a shot to second base that prompted an error from the Angels' Kaleb Cowart in addition to his run-scoring two-bagger. His work at first base was equally impressive, with the 26-year-old making multiple scoops and stretching out on one occasion to reel in a high throw. Healy saw three plate appearances for the second straight day against the Indians on Sunday, drawing a walk and scoring once. While he was brought in to serve as the everyday first baseman, Daniel Vogelbach's stellar spring has put him in the conversation for an Opening Day roster spot as well.
