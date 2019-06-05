Mariners' Ryon Healy: Takes BP again
Healy (back) took batting practice Tuesday and could rejoin the team midway through its upcoming 10-game road trip, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy has made steady progress since late last week, and his troublesome lower back has apparently remained free of setbacks through multiple batting practice sessions. The slugger is likely to embark on a short rehab assignment prior a potential early-week activation next week.
