Mariners' Ryon Healy: Taking grounders Friday
Healy (ankle) was fielding groundballs prior to Friday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Healy was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain following an MRI Monday, so this appears to be the first step in his recovery process. The 26-year-old seem unlikely to be ready to return from the disabled list when eligible April 18, and Dan Vogelbach and Taylor Motter should continue to platoon first base in his absence.
