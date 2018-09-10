Mariners' Ryon Healy: Timely single in win
Healy went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Healy erased an early 1-0 deficit with his first-inning single, which generated his 70th RBI of the season. The 26-year-old has now driven in a run in five of the six September games in which he's seen action, although he's yet to notch an extra-base hit over that span. Although his bat has cooled off since a solid August in which he hit .289, Healy remains just one home run and eight RBI away from equaling the career-best 24 round trippers and 78 runs he drove in last season.
