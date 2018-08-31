Healy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Healy's first-inning single opened the scoring on the night, and he ultimately generated his eighth multi-hit effort of August. The 26-year-old has bounced back nicely during the current month after badly scuffling in July (.198 average), compiling six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) and nine RBI. However, he's beginning to log off days more frequently as the month winds down (four over the last 14 games), as Robinson Cano is occasionally seeing time at first base since his return from suspension.