Manager Scott Servais said that Healy (ankle) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list this weekend against the Indians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With the Mariners beginning a series in Cleveland on Thursday, there's a chance Healy could be activated for the series opener, though it seemed like Servais was anticipating a return Friday or Saturday. Healy recently played in a fourth rehab outing, going 1-for-3 with two RBI with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.