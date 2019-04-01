Healy, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday, has derived considerable benefit from recent tweaks in his swing, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy is hitting .375 through the first six games, and he tied a franchise record for second-longest streak of extra-base hits (seven) to begin a season before rapping out a single in his second at-bat Sunday. However, he laced a double in his following plate appearance to make it seven consecutive games with at least one extra-base knock to start the campaign. Manager Scott Servais credits adjustments Healy has made to his plate approach with the season-opening breakout. "Ryon's really changed his approach," Servais said following the victory Sunday. "He's made a couple adjustments with his swing mechanically, really cut down his leg kick, which has made things simpler for him. Using the whole field to hit has been a big thing. He slapped a base hit to right field today with two strikes, not trying to pull the ball."