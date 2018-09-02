Healy went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Athletics on Saturday. He's 6-for-13 with a home run, four RBI and three runs over his last three games.

Healy badly needed a hot streak, considering he'd slashed a pedestrian .222/.263/.333 over the 95 plate appearances encompassing his previous 25 games. Robinson Cano is slated to continue bumping Healy out of the lineup occasionally in September when he shifts over to first base, but the latter's potent pop (13 doubles, 24 home runs) helps ensure what should still represent a healthy dose of playing time.