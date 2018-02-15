Healy underwent a procedure Wednesday to remove a bone spur in his right hand and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Healy will immediately begin rehab and the team is hopeful that he will be good to go for Opening Day. It was determined that a procedure was necessary for Healy after he underwent tests when the hand injury showed up shortly after his arrival to spring training. Healy, who slashed .271/.302/.451 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 149 games in 2017, remains the favorite to win the Mariners' starting first-base gig after coming over in an offseason trade with Oakland.