Mariners' Sal Biasi: Traded to Mariners
Biasi was acquired from the Brewers on Sunday in exchange for catcher David Freitas, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Biasi was an 11th-round pick of the Royals in 2017 and spent time with both the Kansas City and Brewers organizations last season. The 23-year-old generated a 3-3 record, three saves, a 4.34 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 56 innings at the Low-A level. He's also started 2019 off in strong fashion, posting a 1-0 record and unblemished ERA across four innings over three appearances at Low-A Wisconsin.
