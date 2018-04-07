Carlson is being held back in extended spring training, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

He is not dealing with any known injury, so this is likely just a situation where the Mariners don't think the 19-year-old is quite ready to get full-season hitters out. Carlson could be assigned to Low-A in the coming months or they team could wait until June to assign him to a short-season league.

