Delaplane's contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday.
Most relief pitching prospects are irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues, but Delaplane is not only the Mariners' best relief pitching prospect, but he could conceivably earn the closer's role in the near future. He is listed at just 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but he has a mid-90s fastball and wipeout slider. Delaplane spent the summer at the alternate training site after logging a 0.49 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 58:9 K:BB in 37 innings at Double-A in 2019.