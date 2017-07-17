Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Listed as Tuesday starter
The Mariners are listing Gaviglio as their probable starter for Tuesday against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following his final start before the All-Star break July 6, but it was always fully expected that he'd rejoin the rotation in the second half when the Mariners first required a fifth starter. Though he sports an underwhelming 5.9 K/9 rate on the season, Gaviglio has generally been a serviceable cog in an injury-battered Mariners rotation, turning in a 4.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over his 10 starts.
