Gaviglio was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Gaviglio was summoned to the big club to offer extra bullpen depth with Andrew Albers set to make his first start of the season for the Mariners. He's started 11 games for Seattle this season, posting a 4.62 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 62.1 innings, so he'll be able to offer length out of the bullpen if needed. Casey Lawrence was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.