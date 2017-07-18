Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start
Gaviglio was officially recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in advance of Tuesday's start against the Astros.
He was sent to Triple-A before the All-Star break to allow the Mariners to take advantage of an extra roster spot for a handful of games, but was always expected to rejoin the rotation this week. Even without Carlos Correa (thumb), the Astros still have a very potent offense, so Gaviglio will have a major challenge on his hands. His 37:19 K:BB and 4.66 xFIP in 56.1 innings do not inspire confidence.
