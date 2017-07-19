Gaviglio (3-5) coughed up five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Astros.

Evan Gattis had the right-hander's number, homering twice as Gaviglio lost his fourth straight start. During his losing streak, the 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 23 innings, and only a lack of alternatives in the organization is keeping him in the rotation. Gaviglio's next start comes Sunday at home against the Yankees.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast