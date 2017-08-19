Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Sent back to Tacoma
Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gaviglio will head back down to Triple-A after spending the past few days with Seattle, although he didn't make an appearance during his brief stay. It appears as though the right-hander won't be making any more starts at the big-league level in the near future, barring an injury to the member of the rotation, but he will likely be back in a relief capacity within a couple weeks. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Casey Lawrence from Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Recalled from minors•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Roughed up by Astros on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Listed as Tuesday starter•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Will likely return to rotation Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...