Play

Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gaviglio will head back down to Triple-A after spending the past few days with Seattle, although he didn't make an appearance during his brief stay. It appears as though the right-hander won't be making any more starts at the big-league level in the near future, barring an injury to the member of the rotation, but he will likely be back in a relief capacity within a couple weeks. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Casey Lawrence from Tacoma.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast