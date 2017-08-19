Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gaviglio will head back down to Triple-A after spending the past few days with Seattle, although he didn't make an appearance during his brief stay. It appears as though the right-hander won't be making any more starts at the big-league level in the near future, barring an injury to the member of the rotation, but he will likely be back in a relief capacity within a couple weeks. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Casey Lawrence from Tacoma.