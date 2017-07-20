Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Just two days after taking the loss against Houston, Gaviglio heads back down to Tacoma for his next start. This move comes somewhat as a surprise, although Gaviglio has struggled during his past two starts, he's been a solid pitcher for Seattle this season, and there doesn't seem to be a clear cut replacement lined up for his scheduled start this upcoming Sunday against the Yankees. But recently the right-hander has looked overmatched on the mound, and will spend time with Tacoma in order to straighten out his form.

