The Mariners reinstated Haggerty (medical procedure) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Haggerty opened the season on the shelf after he underwent an unspecified medical procedure at some point late in spring training. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Tacoma on April 5 and will end up sticking around with the affiliate after going 6-for-21 with two stolen bases across six games. Haggerty should still be one of the top options for a call-up if the Mariners have a need for an extra bench bat down the road.