Haggerty went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Haggerty wreaked some havoc out of the No. 9 spot in the order, lacing his second and third extra-base hits over the last four games. The 28-year-old continues to produce more often than not with a recent stretch of playing time that's largely been the byproduct of Mitch Haniger's (ankle) IL stint, as Haggerty boasts a .351/.385/.622 slash line with Wednesday's two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six RBI, three steals and 10 runs across his last 13 games.