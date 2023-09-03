Haggerty went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Mets on Saturday.

Haggerty's pair of sixth-inning pilfers led to his one run and would prove to be key given the final margin of victory, with the utility man stealing second after a walk and then taking third base to put himself in position to eventually cross the plate on Mark Vientos' throwing error. Haggerty was just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday as part of roster expansions, and his extensive defensive versatility should afford him semi-regular playing time, despite his offensive struggles this season.