The Mariners optioned Moll to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Moll debuted in the majors with the Athletics as a September callup last season, yielding eight runs on 13 hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. Those poor numbers likely put him on the outside looking in for a bullpen role with the Mariners entering the spring, so it's not surprising that he was an early cut for the team. Expect Moll to spend much of the 2018 campaign as a key member of the Tacoma bullpen.